Northampton County Council passed a tax-break plan for Upper Mount Bethel Township in 2018. At that time, Republican County Councilman John Cusick and Democrat Lamont McClure, the county executive, were in favor.



Since then, developer Lou Pektor has proposed River Pointe Logistics Park, an industrial plan covering hundreds of acres near the Delaware River. Pektor says RPL will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in taxes, while some residents claim it will wreck their rural way of life.



Pektor has said his goal is to bring in manufacturers and good jobs, not a lot of warehouses.



Times have changed, and with the future of the tax break from the county in question, Cusick and McClure both oppose renewing the so-called LERTA: Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance.

LERTAs provide a break on new construction that declines and disappears after 10 years. The township and Bangor Area School District have also granted LERTAs to River Pointe.



The issue of whether the LERTA needs to be renewed is being analyzed by Chris Spadoni, the lawyer for county council. It is a 10-year plan, but the language of the 2018 ordinance says it would expire at the end of 2022. During a council committee meeting last year, Lou Pektor's daughter Lisa raised the issue of an extension. No buildings are up at the site yet.



Cusick, whose title has changed from councilman to commissioner since the 2018 vote, mentioned the time lapse and public sentiment for his change of view.



"My recollection is that back in 2018, the UMBT Board of Supervisors were unanimously in favor of the designation and there was little or no opposition from the public," Cusick said in an email statement. "That is no longer the case. I also feel that 5 years was more than enough time to approve a suitable development plan."



County Executive McClure put out a statement Tuesday: "As the Department of Community and Economic Development is not recommending renewal of the UMBT LERTA at this time, Executive McClure sees no need to further incentivize this project with a tax break now."



The county Department of Community and Economic Development is led by Tina Smith, a McClure appointee. The county did not respond to a question about why DCED did not recommend the renewal.



River Pointe also did not respond to a request for comment.



McClure has vowed to oppose what he calls "warehouse proliferation." While acknowledging that the industry brings in jobs and tax revenue, he has said there are enough in the county and he opposes any tax breaks for their construction.



Lou Pektor has said the River Pointe land, with its proximity to Route 80 and the New York metro area, is too valuable to devote to warehouses.



The township has a limited tax base, according to UMBT Manager Ed Nelson. He has said 87% of the township's 44 square miles pay reduced or no property taxes. The land is preserved open space, farmland, institutional, or shielded in some other way.



"We need this," Nelson has said many times of River Pointe.



No timetable has been set for when the issue will come before the county, but the next full meeting of County Councill will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The nine-member council needs five votes to pass an ordinance for a LERTA, and six votes to override a McClure veto.



At a raucous 2020 township meeting, held outside because of the crowd and the COVID-19 pandemic, Supervisor Martin Pinter pointed out to the River Pointe opposition that the land is zoned for industry, there are other industrial uses nearby, and Pektor owns the acreage. Pektor could have just put up warehouses, Pinter said, an approved use.



"The facts are, we can't stop Lou from building," Pinter said. A majority of the board worked with Pektor on the plan, which now includes a fee on buildings that would go toward township services.



At the 2018 meeting, Cusick voted in favor, along with three other county commissioners who remain on the board: Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner and Tara Zrinski.



Minutes of the meeting indicate there was no public comment.