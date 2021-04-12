EASTON, Pa. - A member of Northampton County Council is seeking reelection.
Councilor Ron Heckman announced Sunday he is seeking a fourth term.
Heckman, a Democrat, said he'll continue to focus on the needs of the Department of Human Services, including the county's Gracedale Nursing Home.
He said he's never voted for a tax increase during his time on council, and he also wrote the county's first Farmland Preservation Resolution as well as the Local Labor Ordinance.
Heckman previously served as president of county council and as the director of the human services department.