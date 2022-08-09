MARTINS CREEK, Pa. - Albert and Vicki Piccotti from Martins Creek danced their way to victory at the 2022 Transplant Games of America. Representing Team Philly, the pair took home five gold medals each in the ballroom dancing competition.

"They don't just hand them out. I mean, we got the score sheets so we know what they scored us," said Vicki.

The Piccottis took part in the Transplant Games because they're transplant recipients.

Vicki's had three cornea transplants since 2011 and Albert received a tissue graft to complete his shoulder reconstruction. They joined dozens of other recipients and donors at this year's competition in San Diego.

"It's really kind of amazing, because you see these people and you couldn't tell just by looking at them what the problems are, you know, you look at their name tag and it says recipient or it says living donor," said Albert.

They say everyone participating in the games has faced some sort of adversity but there's no comparing hardships, it's just an even playing field for people to battle with gratitude.

"My tissue transplant puts me in the same category, as somebody who has a heart transplant or a double lung transplant, there's no differentiation," said Albert.

This was the couple's second Transplant Games and they say they'll be at the next one. But the competition's just a small part of their mission, which is to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

"You meet people that are there double lung transplants, and they're out there running the 100-yard dash, they're swimming 100 yards in the pool, most of them wouldn't be here had it not been for organ donors," said Albert.