Northampton County Emergency Management Services continue to work with municipal officials to gather damage assessments following the severe flash flooding that took place over the weekend.

Officials report as of Friday, 11 municipalities have reported municipal damages:

Bangor Borough (infrastructure, roadways)

County of Northampton (bridges)

East Bangor Borough (roadways)

Forks Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Lower Mount Bethel Township (roadways)

Palmer Township

Plainfield Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Stockertown Borough (park, recreational trail)

Tatamy Borough (municipal park)

Washington Township (infrastructure, roadways)

West Easton (roadways)

Six municipalities have enacted Disaster Declarations due to damages sustained:

Bangor Borough (7/17)

Lower Mount Bethel Township (7/16)

Palmer Township (7/21)

Plainfield Township (7/18)

Upper Mount Bethel Township (7/20)

Washington Township (7/17)

Preliminary Public Assistance Damage Cost Estimate:

Accumulative (countywide) damages estimated to be $5,500,000 to $6,000,000, with many affected municipalities reporting their estimated costs. This estimated cost to date includes approx. $400,000 in damages to county bridges.

The 2022-2023 Public Assistance County & State Threshold Figures state that Northampton County must accumulatively (municipalities and County) document a minimum of $1,389,502.44 in Public Assistance damages.

In addition, the Commonwealth must document (all counties and state agencies) a minimum of $23,014,795 for any county or the Commonwealth to be awarded a Disaster Declaration.

Northampton County Emergency Management Services is receiving reports of residential damages (Individual Assistance) from over 150 households across eleven municipalities at this time:

Bangor Borough

Bushkill Township

East Bangor Borough

Forks Township

Lower Mount Bethel Township

Nazareth Borough

Plainfield Township

Portland Borough

Stockertown Borough

Upper Mount Bethel Township

Washington Township

Residents and/or business owners affected by the flood events experienced on Sunday, July 16, are strongly encouraged to report damage to their local municipalities and complete the damage questionnaire on the Northampton County Emergency Management Services website.

A Crisis Clean-Up Hotline has also been established to connect those affected with information and possible assistance: 844-965-1386. The hotline will remain open through Friday, August 4.