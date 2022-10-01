Gun after gun -- from handguns to rifles -- were collected at the Hecktown Fire Company.

It was one of two locations where the Northampton County District Attorney's Office held a gun buyback event.

"We had lines that were almost a quarter mile long in the beginning," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.

Houck said they collect working and inoperable guns as well as ammunition in exchange for grocery store gift cards. Houck said they will be running checks on the guns to see if they were involved with any type of crime. If so, they will be used as evidence and if not, they will be destroyed.

"This gun buyback was a no questions asked buyback. The car would pull up, the police would retrieve the weapon and a gift card would be given," said Houck.

He is calling it an "overwhelming success" and said the goal is to get the items off the street.

"Get unwanted and unused guns off the street, thereby preventing any accidental reckless or intentional discharges of a firearm, hopefully saving a life or two in the process," said Houck.

Saturday's events were the first in a series of gun buybacks the DA's office will be holding.

More information about the gun buyback program can be found at the Northampton County District Attorney's Office website.