EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney announced the creation and launch of the county’s Major Crimes Task Force.

It will focus on homicides, gun violence, gang activity and other serious crimes.

District Attorney Terence Houck says you can hope and pray for the best, but this is about being prepared for the worst.

"This is the first of its kind in our county," he said during the announcement Thursday morning.

The Major Crimes Task Force is composed of 42 members from local law enforcement agencies and state police.

"Factors I will take into consideration to determine if this task force needs to be activated will include the complexity of the incident or incidents, the experience level of the primary police department involved in the investigation, whether the crime presents a continued threat to the community, the complexity of the crime and other factors," Houck explained.

The district attorney's office will house the task force and provide special equipment and training.

While mutual aid helps agencies at crime scenes, this new group will also continue to assist throughout an investigation, as needed.

The DA says this wasn't sparked by a particular incident, but was something he saw a need for since before he took office.

Not every agency in the county has members on the task force, though the group is meant to help all local departments.

"It is our duty to keep safe and protect the residents of Northampton County," Houck said. "The Major Crimes Task Force is an initiative to enhance this duty by increasing our ability to pull experienced detectives from various local law enforcement agencies to investigate some of the most serious and violent crimes that impact the residents we serve."

The task force will be paid for by both the district attorney's office and the partnering agencies.

Several city, township and borough leaders endorsed this.

