EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County's district attorney is seeking another term.

Terry Houck is running for reelection as the county's top prosecutor, he formally announced during a news conference Thursday.

He's in his first term as district attorney, taking over in January 2020. The Democrat took 55% of the votes in the 2019 election.

Houck has been a prosecutor for 36 years, working in Bucks County, Lehigh County, and now Northampton County.

Earlier this week, Stephen Baratta, who just retired as Northampton County's president judge, announced his bid for the Democratic nomination in the primary election on May 16.