EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney is calling for funds to help reduce gun violence in Pennsylvania communities.
DA Terence Houck and six additional Pennsylvania district attorneys recently signed a letter asking for $100M in funds to be transferred from the American Rescue Plan into an investment in violence reduction programs.
The transfer of funding be be part of Pennsylvania’s state budget.
Houck says the signed letter was initiated by CeaseFirePA and urges our legislators to provide support for programs that reduce gun violence and enhance our quality of life. More than 80 groups and individuals have also signed the letter, including doctors, local officials, and public health organizations.
“Reducing gun violence in our community is a top priority,” said Northampton County District Attorney
Terence Houck. “Using these evidence-based programs to keep our kids off the street and in a
supportive environment is how we can do just that, but we need the funds to do so.”
The initiative recommends using funds from the American Rescue Plan and transferring them into the School Safety and Security Grant program run by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.