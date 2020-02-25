Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck

UPDATE: Former employee, boyfriend charged in armed robbery at Easton gas station

EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney is set to discuss an armed robbery case from earlier in the month.

District Attorney Terry Houck planned a news conference for 10:15 a.m.

He said it involves an armed robbery at Square One Exxon in Easton back on February 5.

Easton police had said they were looking for two people who robbed the gas station around 3:30 a.m. that day, then took off into Phillipsburg.

Houck did not elaborate on what will be discussed.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.