UPDATE: Former employee, boyfriend charged in armed robbery at Easton gas station

EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney is set to discuss an armed robbery case from earlier in the month.

District Attorney Terry Houck planned a news conference for 10:15 a.m.

He said it involves an armed robbery at Square One Exxon in Easton back on February 5.

Easton police had said they were looking for two people who robbed the gas station around 3:30 a.m. that day, then took off into Phillipsburg.

Houck did not elaborate on what will be discussed.