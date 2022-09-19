Law enforcement officials in Northampton County are taking an alternative approach to reduce gun violence.

The county district attorney's office and several police and fire departments are holding a gun buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the first in a series of events.

Residents can bring rifles, handguns, shotguns and semi-automatic weapons, and the DA's office will pay them between $50-$200 in grocery gift cards, depending on the condition of the weapon.

No ID is needed and the event is anonymous, but authorities ask that guns are not loaded and are transported in the trunk of the car.

The goal is to give residents the chance to safely dispose of guns to help prevent accidents, stolen guns or improperly stored weapons, the DA said.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

There are two dropoff locations:

- Hecktown Fire Company - 230 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem

- Bethlehem City Fire Department Lincoln Station - 2412 Easton Avenue, Bethlehem