Northampton County has taken on invaders who can reach 20 feet high and threaten to take over Minsi Lake.

The attempted domination is not the stuff of science fiction, but the encroachment of an invasive plant species known as phragmites.

The perennial grass, similar to a reed, grows in dense stands 15 to 20 feet high.

Phragmites crowd out native plants and block shorelines, preventing access and disturbing habitats.

Minsi Lake in Upper Mount Bethel Township is a popular spot for kayak and canoe paddlers, fishermen, bird watchers and nature lovers. Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure refers to it as a gem of the county.

"It was vital to take action to spray and manage Minsi Lake," McClure said in a statement Wednesday. "The invasive plant would quickly overtake the area if left untouched."

That is what alien phragmites do: evict native species and build blockades along shorelines.

The county struck back with a waterborne assault. On Tuesday, Princeton Hydro launched an airboat to spray about 70 stands of phragmites with AquaNeat herbicide. Hunterdon County, N.J.-based Princeton Hydro is an environmental engineering firm that specializes in water resources.

The Minsi Lake phragmites may have started to take root after the lake was refilled in 2020, following work on its dam and spillway. The plant now covers about two acres total at Minsi.

While there are native phragmites, the invasive version was brought to North America accidentally in the early 19th century, according to Wisconsin Horticulture, a branch of the University of Wisconsin. Once phragmites take over, they can block lakeside views and keep boaters and anglers from reaching the water.

Northampton County is not the only organization looking out for the lake. The volunteer Friends of Minsi Lake works to improve the fishery and recreation opportunities at the park.