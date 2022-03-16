EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's deputy sheriffs brought a list of complaints to County Council on Wednesday, and their union representative said there are not enough officers.
"We need more deputies to have the department run properly," Deputy Brendan Hetherman said, representing the sheriff's union.
He raised issues about having deputies at Gracedale, the county nursing home, and he said the staff is stretched when serving warrants and Protection From Abuse orders, where children or weapons may be taken from a parent.
Monitoring inmates at hospitals is also a challenge, Hetherman said during a meeting of council's courts and corrections committee.
"Water, food, spit and urine" have been thrown on deputies, who are exposed to disease on the details, Hetherman said. At times, "Family members, friends and enemies (of inmates) have shown up" at the hospital.
Hetherman delved into politics, mentioning Steve Lynch, the Republican who lost the county executive race to incumbent Democrat Lamont McClure by 6,000 votes in November. He said Lynch has been respectful and supportive of the deputies.
Under Sheriff Richard Johnston, Hetherman said morale is down. Johnston is appointed, not elected, unlike most Pennsylvania county sheriffs.
The sheriff's department provides security at the county government center and transports inmates. The county would have to amend its Home Rule charter, the county's equivalent of the Constitution, to have an elected sheriff.
Johnston, who runs the department, said there are eight vacancies. He declined to discuss some issues, saying they are part of the collective-bargaining process.
"We're in contract negotiations. An offer has been made. They haven't responded to it," Johnson said of the talks with the union.
Some other issues raised by Hetherman, Johnston said, come down to differences of opinion. Johnston also said that some numbers cited by Hetherman do not reflect the department's performance and that ultimately, the department's work must be done.
"We have to follow rules and we have to get jobs accomplished," Johnston said.
Commissioner Kerry Myers, who led the meeting, questioned whether morale is adequate after hearing the 13 pages of complaints. County Executive McClure stepped in.
"It's my decision who the sheriff is in Northampton County," McClure said to Myers.
He said Myers made "an outrageous statement" when he suggested management decisions may have put lives in danger.
"This is my meeting," Myers said.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said any resident and employee can raises issues to the board.
"Anybody who wants to approach council is welcome to do so," she said. "They have to understand the boundaries. They can inform us of morale issues, but we can't address a labor situation." That is the purview of McClure's administration.
Shortages of staff occur in other county operations, including the Juvenile Justice Center, where youths are held in detention.
Court Administrator Jermaine Greene Sr. said the center is short 33 staff members. Low pay is the problem, he said, so the center will try to bring in part-time workers.