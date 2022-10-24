EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident.

Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township.

The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing into a wall, and they found the car still running.

"The operator was unresponsive, not breathing, and had cyanotic lips," according to a proclamation made Thursday by Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "Cyanotic" means the man's lips were turning blue from lack of oxygen.

The deputies gave the 18-year-old oxygen and Narcan, which treats narcotic overdoses.

"After 5 minutes of oxygen treatment, the operator's lips began to regain their color," McClure told county council on Thursday.

With more Narcan, the teenager's pulse strengthened, but he did not regain consciousness.

McClure also credited Colonial Regional Police Department officers Jeffrey Waselus and Stephen Vas for their efforts.

After Vas administered a third dose of Narcan, the young man was taken to Lehigh Valley Health Network's Muhlenberg hospital.

The four officers kept the young man alive, McClure said.

"Their combined efforts saved the life," he said.

McClure told council that while the county's sheriffs help at the county government center on a daily basis, at times they are called upon to do exceptional things.

"Sometimes, they're called on to save the life of an 18-year-old," he said.

After council member John Cusick asked what would come next for the young man, McClure said the county provides resources for individuals to fight addiction.

If the teen involved in the crash is addicted, the county has resources to help, McClure said.

"The future is what that individual will make of it," McClure said.