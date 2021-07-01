EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved $1.84 million in grants Thursday to help small businesses get through the last stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from the county's $30.6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. The recipients include bars, restaurants, tattoo parlors, nail salons and others that lost revenue when Pennsylvania imposed restrictions in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"We have Northampton County on the right track" to economic recovery, County Executive Lamont McClure said at the council meeting in Easton.
Last year, his administration and council gave out $10.7 million of federal CARES Act money in grants of up to $15,000 each to 776 small businesses. This year, McClure wants to boost the local economy with $15 million, almost half of the ARP funds. The county is due to receive another $30 million in 2022.
He has described the goal of the latest grants as "finishing the job." Even with the pandemic waning, McClure has said customers are only trickling back to Main Street-type small businesses. Last year's grants kept businesses alive, and this round will help them thrive, McClure said. Thursday's grants were the first round from the ARP money.
Businesses on Thursday's list include Skeggy's Axe House and the Riverside Bar & Grill, both in Easton; Satori Ink, Lehigh Valley Dermatology and Machs Gute Pub, all of Bethlehem; Bangor Body Works in Pen Argyl, and the Berlinsville Hotel in Walnutport. Most of the 124 businesses approved for grants received the maximum $15,000.
Property tax reductions
Council also approved tax reductions for 11 properties. Easton and the Easton Area School District had already approved the properties for tax breaks under Pennsylvania's Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA).
The goal of LERTA is to spur development of deteriorated properties, reducing tax payments for 10 years in hopes of boosting future revenue. Thursday's list includes the former Fleas Club in southside Easton and several properties in downtown Easton. The reduction declines over time and only applies to new development. The land will continue to be taxed.
The approval came despite some concerns about helping developers who can afford to spend millions to buy property but then seek tax breaks for a decade. Councilman John Cusick asked at an earlier meeting, "If somebody had $2.1 million to purchase the property, why do they need a tax break?"
Valley Youth House discussion
The controversy about Valley Youth House was raised during a Human Services committee meeting earlier Thursday. Allentown Councilwoman Cecilia "Ce-Ce" Gerlach was charged Tuesday in a child-endangerment case that involved her work for the nonprofit organization.
Gerlach allegedly dropped a teenage boy off at a homeless encampment. Valley Youth House has fired her.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said Northampton County has contracts with Valley Youth House for services, and those contracts are subject to review based on performance, as all county agreements are.
Hazard pay for corrections officers
The council also heard from the union for Northampton County Prison's corrections officers, who are seeking hazardous pay for the rest of this year. Local 2549 representative Kyle Shultz said the jail staff deserves the same treatment as the nurses at the county's Gracedale nursing home.