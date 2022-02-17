EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to award another $1.5 million in pandemic-relief aid to small businesses after eight people implored them to keep public money flowing to private enterprise.
Some business owners said they were concerned that the grants from the county's share of federal aid would stop, but with only $1.5 million left in the pot, the end is near anyway.
A couple complained about the effect of inflation on their businesses, but the grant program was created to deal with shutdowns and a decline in business, not rising prices.
Grant recipients are chosen by a committee consisting of members of County Executive Lamont McClure's administration and councilmembers, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. About $23.5 million has been given away so far, first from the federal CARES Act and now from the American Rescue Plan.
Business owners who received money said the grants helped them survive tough times.
"I was close to taking a warehouse job," Lisa Alexander of Nazareth, a holistic practitioner, said. Others said they cannot compete with wages paid by Wegman's and Amazon, but increases in wages are not a criterion for grants.
Commissioner Ron Heckman said Thursday that inflation affects shoppers, too.
"Everybody's getting hit equally," he said.
Some county commissioners, including Heckman and John Cusick, have questioned the program's longevity and direction. Heckman has said the money should go to keeping employees on the payroll, while Cusick said it has gone on too long.
County Council, which has the final say on spending, approved the $1.5 million in grants to 113 businesses, for an average payment of about $13,360. Among the businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 were Deiter Brothers Fuel Co., Bethlehem; Tommy's Small Engine & Repair, Bath; Wind Gap Diner; and Wilson Wash-a-Teria, Easton.
Commissioner Kerry Myers noted that the program will expire on its own soon after perhaps one more round of grants because the total given away is approaching the $25 million target.
"We're not going to have much money after we get done" with Thursday's grants, he said.
Commissioner Kevin Lott said there may be one more round left before the money is gone.
McClure said the county is due to receive another $30 million from the federal American Rescue Plan in April, but there is no plan yet on how it will be spent.
The council vote for the grants was 8-0, with Thomas Giovanni, John Brown, John Goffredo, President Lori Vargo Heffner, Heckman, Myers, Tara Zrinski and Lott in favor. Cusick was absent.
Rockfall mitigation project
Council also approved a resolution promoted by Zrinski that asks the New Jersey Department of Transportation to study Interstate 80 across the Delaware River in Warren County before NJDOT proceeds with a "rockfall mitigation" project.
A group of New Jersey residents have formed the I80 DWG Coalition opposing the state's plan for metal screens and more to block rocks from falling onto Route 80. They contend that the "S-Curve" on the highway south of the Delaware Water Gap is a bigger safety hazard, and that the rockfall project would lead to years of traffic congestion that will spill over into Northampton County.
Northampton County Council will send its statement to NJDOT. Council has no authority beyond county borders or across the river.
Elections Commission appointment
Council also approved several appointments, including a fifth member of the Elections Commission. Sharon Gavin Levy of Bethlehem Township will take the final spot on the commission.
Council balked earlier at approving the appointment of Selina Winchester because she is on the staff of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley. Wild said in a statement later that she was not aware that Winchester was a nominee to the commission, and that she asked Winchester to withdraw from consideration.
Longtime swim coach honored
McClure presented a proclamation honoring Reik Foust, who has 603 career victories as a swim coach. Foust coaches now at Liberty High School in Bethlehem and the YMCA.
McClure said Foust, a 1977 graduate of Freedom High School, began coaching in 1984 and has helped many young people become better swimmers and taught them in other ways that will shape their lives.