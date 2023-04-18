NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck announced that his office collected a total of 248 firearms at its second gun buyback event over the weekend.

"People say, 'Well, you're only getting a few guns.' Well, anything that you can do to take away an accidental or misplaced gun or firing that would hurt somebody accidentally, or, however, is a good thing for the borough,” said Tony Pristash, Mayor of Northampton Borough.

People who turned in guns were given grocery gift cards worth between $50 and $200, depending on the weapon's condition. The DA's office said over $9,000 in gift cards were distributed during the event. The volume caught Northampton's mayor off guard.

"I was surprised to see the guns because you never know what people have out there. But, now the town's a little safer. We're very happy for that,” said Mayor Pristash.

Weapons collected include rifles, pistols, variations of shotguns, and multiple boxes of ammunition. Officials said weapons were investigated through a national crime database to determine if any were possible evidence in unsolved crimes. The DA said one of the pistols came back registered stolen from California.

"The California police department involved had asked for this gun to be sent to them for further investigation,” said Houck.

Another weapon found is what the DA's office called an "apparent British Sten submachine gun,” a firearm often used during WWII. According to the DA, remaining firearms will be destroyed in the coming days.