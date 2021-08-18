Gavel generic graphic

Northampton County Magisterial District Judge Patricia C. Broscius has died, according to the county district attorney's office.

The DA's office said Broscius served the people of Bethlehem Township as a judge for six years. Before that, she was an assistant district attorney in the county for 25 years.

"As the first female attorney in the office, Pat paved the way for those who came after her and acted as a mentor to countless attorneys. During her tenure, she worked tirelessly to advocate for survivors of child abuse and sexual assault," the DA's office said.

"She was a voice for the voiceless. As a woman of faith, Pat believed helping these victims was her calling, and she passionately pursued justice each day. Pat’s unwavering dedication made Northampton County a safer community.

"Pat’s passing is a profound loss for her family, her colleagues, and her community. She will be greatly missed."

