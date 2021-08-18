BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County Magisterial District Judge Patricia Broscius is being remembered for her fairness in the courtroom and her tireless advocacy for child sexual assault survivors. The 66-year-old passed away Wednesday morning.
Known as a voice for the voiceless, Judge Broscius is leaving an impact.
"She was a hard worker," said John Waldron, a criminal defense attorney who knew Broscius since 1987. "Spent many hours in courtrooms...arrived early, left late."
Waldron says he saw Broscius at work just weeks ago.
"Shock and surprise," said Waldron. "I don't think anyone knew that Judge Broscius was as sick as she was, because she didn't wear it on her sleeve. She was still working to the end."
Colleagues say Broscius had been battling cancer.
Before becoming a judge, Broscius was the Northampton County Assistant District Attorney for 25 years. She was the first female attorney in the office, and then served as a mentor for several others.
Former Northampton County District Attorney and current county Judge John Morganelli says Broscius balanced being a devoted mom to three children and a dedicated public servant.
When he created the child sexual assault unit, she was chief prosecutor. Morganelli says she went beyond her official duties and guided survivors and their families every step of the way.
In a statement, the current district attorney's office said, "As a woman of faith, Pat believed helping these victims was her calling, and she passionately pursued justice each day. Pat's unwavering dedication made Northampton County a safer community."
"When I think of Judge Broscius, I think of children and the unit in the DA's Office that she ran for many years doing child abuse cases. That's what I think her legacy would be and should be," said Waldron.