EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County Elections Office said Friday that ballot-on-demand voting for the general election is now available.

Ballot-on-demand voting will be available at the Government Center, 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042 from now until Oct. 27. The Elections Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours will be available beginning Oct. 1: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents of Northampton County who are eligible to vote can come to the Elections Office, register if they have not already, fill out a ballot application, vote and turn it in. Showing ID is required before receiving your ballot.

Registered voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible to get a ballot-on-demand and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail. The Elections Office expects to begin mailing ballots out at the end of September.

