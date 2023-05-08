EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County is shutting down its COVID-19 rent-relief program, as the pandemic wanes and the federal pandemic emergency ends.

The last day to submit Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) applications is Monday, May 15, according to a statement from County Executive Lamont G. McClure.

The national COVID-19 emergency will end May 11.

"This was always meant to be a temporary program," McClure said at Thursday's county council meeting.

In Northampton County, the administration put together a Community Mediation and Eviction Diversion Program, known as CMED, to distribute ERAP money.

The resulting double acronym CMED ERAP was not catchy, but it was popular. McClure said 10,000 applications for rental, hotel and utility assistance were processed and more than $27 million of federal money went to tenants and buildings owners. Tenants kept their homes and the lights stayed on, and owners were able to pay their bills, McClure said Thursday.

"Our Department of Human Services and Department of Community and Economic Development worked together to prevent a myriad of evictions through rent and utility assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," McClure said in a statement Monday.

Northampton County was recognized by the federal government for its success in preventing evictions. The county hired "tenant navigators" to work with the court system and social services, according to McClure's statement.

Some businesses had to close during the pandemic and others suffered from lack of foot traffic. In the second quarter of 2020, unemployment nationally hit 13%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In April, U.S. unemployment was 3.4%.

President Joseph Biden signed legislation last month to end the U.S. public health emergency as of May 11. The emergency was declared by then-President Donald Trump in 2020 to muster federal funds and resources to battle the pandemic, and it was renewed regularly.