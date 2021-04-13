Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says the pandemic has created new challenges in the county.
He delivered his state of the county address Tuesday.
McClure said the Northampton County government has spent the past year dealing with the health and economic issues brought on by the pandemic.
He thanked medical professionals, front line workers, and first responders for keeping people safe. McClure also commended the county's fiscal affairs department, which put together a budget with no tax increases.
"Since 2019, we've decreased expenditures by 17% through investments in technology, increased efficiencies, reduced travel and by negotiating new contracts with vendors. But we haven't cut funds to preserve open space, farmland or environmentally sensitive areas. We've increased them," McClure said.
McClure said that during his time in office, Northampton County has put $12 million toward making sure the county retains it agricultural heritage while combating the proliferation of warehouses.