NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - County Council approved referendum questions June 15 limiting the executive and controller to two terms, and commissioners (council members are known as commissioners) to three terms.

Commissioners are already limited to three terms by ordinance, but a referendum would add that restriction to the Home Rule Charter, which is equivalent to the county's Constitution.

Council approved each ordinance with six votes. The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five votes and needs six to override a veto.

For McClure's vetoes to stand up, a single vote on each ordinance would have to switch to "no," assuming commissioners who voted "no" or abstained June 15 did not switch to "yes."

The executive and controller are not subject to term limits now. The executive is the county's top official and runs a staff of about 2,000 and oversees an annual budget of more than a half-billion dollars. The controller is the independent fiscal watchdog who performs audits and monitors spending.

In his veto statements, McClure said the wording of the of limits on the executive contains a drafting error that he said makes the three ordinances inconsistent. He said the language may create confusion for voters and could lead to "unnecessary litigation."

He asks that the error be corrected. His veto messages address inconsistency, not the merits of term limits.

Advocates of term limits say turnover in office brings in new ideas and prevents politicians from acquiring excessive power. Opponents say they force out experienced officials and limit voters' choices.

The ballot questions would probably not affect current officeholders. McClure, a Democrat, is in his second term and has said he is going to run again in 2025. He was first elected in 2017.

The current controller is Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, who is not running for election this fall.