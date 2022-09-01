Local tax breaks are a powerful tool that should be focused on bringing in the best-paying jobs, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday.

Council recently voted down a LERTA - Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance - bill that would have benefited the development of a "last mile storage facility," or warehouse, at the site of the old Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough. The borough and the Wilson Area School District offered to give a tax break, but the county did not. McClure had said he would have vetoed a council vote in favor, but that was not necessary with eight votes against providing a break.

"We've just come off the Dixie Cup LERTA issue," he said, and asked that "when we're thinking in the future when we're going to use a tool as powerful as LERTA, that we think about manufacturing, and we steer away from warehousing."

McClure has set the fight against what he calls "warehouse proliferation" as a goal. Acquiring open space for the public is part of that plan.

McClure told council's Economic Development Committee Thursday manufacturing jobs pay an average of $69,339 annually, while warehouse jobs pay $54,663.

Citing a study, McClure said Northampton County is the fifth wealthiest county in Pennsylvania.

"The top four counties all had lawyers as their highest earners," he said, but in Northampton County, engineers working in manufacturing were ranked as the highest earners.

Those are the kinds of jobs he wants to go after.

"It's good news to hear that our highest earners aren't lawyers," Committee Chairman Kevin Lott said, to laughter. McClure is a lawyer.