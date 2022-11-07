Northampton County would have a health center for its about 2,000 employees and their dependents under a proposal from County Executive Lamont McClure.



"We could potentially save millions of dollars in money we would otherwise have to put into the (county's) healthcare trust fund," McClure said Monday. His administration has compared the center to the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. clinic that was popular with workers. It closed in 2003, two years after Steel filed for bankruptcy.



Using the center would be an option for employees, not a requirement, and it would not provide all health services. If the plan goes forward, New Jersey-based Integrity Health would run the clinic, with hours of perhaps 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The annual cost would be $800,000. The cost to set up a fully equipped center is estimated at $2.5 million. The space would be leased.



"It's a plan our employees are going to love," McClure said in a telephone interview, adding, "It's going to be taxpayer-friendly."



McClure's 2023 budget allocates $23.6 million to health and dental care.



So far, County Council's response has been guarded. Commissioner John Brown (council members are known as commissioners) has asked for specific amounts of demonstrated savings, while others have questioned why a county served by two big hospital groups - Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network - needs another group to come in.



McClure said Monday that both health networks have contacted the county, but he said they would not provide the same "concierge-level" service Integrity Health would.



69 News has contacted LVHN and St. Luke's for comment.



Integrity operates similar clinics, which it calls partnership health centers, in other counties. Its Somerset County, New Jersey, center provides primary and preventire care, urgent care, X-rays and laboratory services, behavior health programs, a pharmacy, immunizations, physical therapy and chronic-disease management.



Commissioners are also wary of projections of savings based on whether the idea takes off with county staff.



"We have no idea of how many employees are going to use it," Ron Heckman said during a meeting last week. If not enough employees use the center, it could "go bust," he said.



"I'm not quite sure what council's reticence derives from," McClure said Monday. "I know our employees will use it and love it once it's up and running."



At a meeting last week, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said the center is a "great idea," but it would require a lot of money and she asked why only Integrity Health was being considered.



The proposal did not go out for a bid, county Finance Director Stephen Barron said last week, because "it's a very novel idea." Barron declined to discuss details of the space needed for the center, saying that could damage the county's position when it negotiates a lease.



McClure has noted that Vargo Heffner is an employee of St. Luke's.



The council president said she does not have a conflict of interest and has no personal stake in who operates the health center, if there is to be one.



"I have my opinions based on my position as a council person who was elected to do checks and balances on this government, not as an employee of St. Luke's," she said.