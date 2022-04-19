Northampton County Council meeting

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure speaks to council without masks for the first time in 2021.

 Jeff Ward | 69 News

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure laid out a plan for spending much, but not all, of the county's $30 million in federal pandemic-relief aid in a speech that was broadcast Tuesday.

McClure's State of the County address was recorded earlier, and broadcast Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. McClure proposed how about 75% of this year's American Rescue Plan money be spent: $15 million at the Gracedale county nursing home, as he has mentioned earlier; $5 million to improve the county's 911 call center; $2 million for affordable housing and $1 million for removing lead paint and pipes.

That leaves about $7 million. 69 News has contacted McClure's office for further details. McClure can propose a spending plan, but County Council must approve it.

Gracedale, in Upper Nazareth Township, has had trouble hiring enough staff to take care of its elderly and infirm residents. Management has been limiting admissions and the 688-bed home is only about two-thirds full. Gracedale also fired some staff who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as required by the federal government. McClure has said earlier that the county had to observe that mandate or it would have lost millions of dollars in federal funding and had to close the home.

He has vowed to save the home which takes care of the county's oldest and neediest residents.

"It's been a rough couple years," McClure said in his address, a reference to COVID-19 and the epidemic of drug use and overdoses that he said accompanied it.

"When a crisis occurs, don't ignore it. Do what you can to get out in front of it," he said.

The executive said the isolation brought on by pandemic-related shutdowns accentuated the drug problem. He singled out the pain-killer fentanyl as a culprit in many overdoses.

McClure, a Democrat who is in the first year of his second term, said starting a county health bureau is a goal. A county agency could help deal with infectious diseases such as HIV, and provide support for people with chronic diseases. It would also be for all county residents.

"The beauty of having our own health bureau is we could be assured that our rural areas will receive just as much focus as our cities," he said. One concern about a county bureau would be that it would be mainly for urban residents.

He also discussed the conflict between economic growth and preservation of the local quality of life. McClure has put aside money to preserve farms and open space, creating three new parks since 2018, but billion-dollar companies can outbid local government for land.

He said the jobs and growth come at a cost: increased traffic and a rising cost of living.

"We live in a confusing time when many people struggle to pay bills," he said, when even though unemployment is down, inflation strains family budgets.

The county has responded by setting aside $1 million for farmland preservation for 2022, and $3 million for open space. The best way to fight off warehouse proliferation, McClure has said many times, is to own land.

There are economic benefits to open space, he said.

"People will pay more to live near a trail or park," he said, providing a boost to property values and drawing tourist dollars.

The two years since the pandemic started in March 2020 have been difficult, McClure said, but he remains optimistic.

"I see Northampton County's future as green," he said, referring to the balance between the environment and quality of life, versus economic growth.

