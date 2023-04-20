EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday he is not ready yet to suggest the county leave the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

That will depend on the cost. In 2023, the county set aside $605,000 for the LVPC's budget. The commission was formed in 1961 to guide growth in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It has a professional staff and 37 appointed commissioners.

McClure suggested a potential "divorce" from the LVPC in March after the commission's executive committee voted to move from Hanover Township, Lehigh County, to the Allentown riverfront. McClure said "a cool location" was not enough reason to spend $120,000 more annually on rent, and he contested the claimed $2 million the LVPC estimated it would need to renovate its Marcon Boulevard offices.

McClure said Thursday, after a Northampton County Council meeting, that for now, the annual cost of supporting the LVPC remains reasonable. If it approaches $900,000 or $1 million, "I'll suggest to council that we pull out," and the county would have its own planning commission.

In addition to the cost of the Allentown lease, McClure has said commissioners representing Northampton County should not have to go the extra distance to the waterfront location. The current office is in Lehigh County but near the geographic center of the region, he said.

McClure's counterpart in Lehigh County, Executive Philips Armstrong, has said the move to Allentown would cut net costs for the LVPC by about $1 million over five years.

At the March 23 LVPC meeting, Tina Smith, director of Community and Economic Development in McClure's administration, asked for details on the costs of renovations. Two other commissioners representing Northampton County also challenged the move.