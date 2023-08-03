Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said his administration is in talks with a potential developer of the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough.
An earlier agreement to convert the 625,000-square-foot property at 315 S. 24th St. into a "last mile" distribution fell through when McClure said he would veto any tax break for what he said would be a warehouse. The executive has vowed to oppose any tax breaks for more warehouses: "We have enough warehouses," he has said many times.
In May, Joseph Reibman, who leads the ownership group, said there was an agreement to sell the property. It had been listed for $10 million.
The sale has not been closed, McClure said at Northampton County Council's meeting Thursday.
"We have agreed in principle with a developer who wishes to redevelop the Dixie property to do a TIF with them," he said, referring to Tax Increment Financing, a Pennsylvania program that promotes development of blighted properties.
A TIF can provide funding toward a project that qualifies.
The current proposal is for a mixed-use development, McClure said, including residential and retail space, and perhaps space for community events.
"We are negotiating over them with the terms of the TIF," McClure told council. The developer does not want to be named yet, he said.
Northampton County Executive McClure says county is in talks with potential Dixie Cup developer
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said his administration is in talks with a potential developer of the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Lower Macungie Twp. Commissioners give conditional use approval to Lehigh Valley Town Center
- Northampton County Executive McClure says county is in talks with potential Dixie Cup developer
- Delegation of local leaders headed to Puerto Rico to try and strengthen ties, figure out new ways to work together
- 'All about finding new audiences': Podcast host, Bethlehem-based musician discuss Musikfest streaming playlist
- FEMA officials speak with Northampton County flooding victims
- Air Products reports higher earnings, lower sales
- World champion drum and bugle corps marches in Hamburg ahead of Allentown competition
- OraSure Technologies reports second-quarter revenue of $85.4 million, exceeding its forecast
- Easton meat processing business to expand operations at former Allentown food market
- Shapiro signs Pa. budget into law
Berks Area News
- Opioid recovery mural paints a picture of hope
- World champion drum and bugle corps marches in Hamburg ahead of Allentown competition
- ARL seeking info on owners of dog found abandoned in Reading
- Shapiro signs Pa. budget into law
- Teen sentenced for crash that killed 2 people
- Four charged in ATV theft
- Berks coroner seeks family of Bechtelsville man
- Crime Alert Berks County celebrates 25th anniversary
- Alligator discovered in Exeter Township creek
- Sisters raise money in memory of late pet dog, donate funds to ARL
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Babies should get recently approved drug for RSV, CDC says
- Airbnb profit jumps to $650 million in 2Q, as bookings increase and rental rates hold steady
- A Learjet pilot thought he was cleared to take off. He wasn't. Luckily, JetBlue pilots saw him
- Delegation of local leaders headed to Puerto Rico to try and strengthen ties, figure out new ways to work together
- Apple's earnings top analysts' forecasts, but year-over-year sales drop for third straight quarter
- US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
- Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA waivers
- Air Products reports higher earnings, lower sales
- Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profits for 2Q, sending its stock higher
- Does being in a good mood make you more generous? Researchers say yes and charities should take note
Entertainment News
- RAW: NV: CARDI B ATTY: BATTERY CHARGES HAVE BEEN DROPPED
- Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain paralysed by stroke months before rockers kicked off rehearsals for new tour
- Bafta-winning composer Carl Davis dead aged 86: ‘We are heartbroken’
- Tragic Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘remains returned to her family’
- Jessie J three days in without sleep while solo parenting: ‘I have never been this tired in my life!’
- 'All about finding new audiences': Podcast host, Bethlehem-based musician discuss Musikfest streaming playlist
- RAW: FILE: REMINI SUES SCIENTOLOGY CHURCH/LEADER
- ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Boss Explains Changes From Book for Season 2
- ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at Prime Video
- Placebo's Brian Molko sued by Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni