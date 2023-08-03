Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said his administration is in talks with a potential developer of the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough.



An earlier agreement to convert the 625,000-square-foot property at 315 S. 24th St. into a "last mile" distribution fell through when McClure said he would veto any tax break for what he said would be a warehouse. The executive has vowed to oppose any tax breaks for more warehouses: "We have enough warehouses," he has said many times.



In May, Joseph Reibman, who leads the ownership group, said there was an agreement to sell the property. It had been listed for $10 million.



The sale has not been closed, McClure said at Northampton County Council's meeting Thursday.



"We have agreed in principle with a developer who wishes to redevelop the Dixie property to do a TIF with them," he said, referring to Tax Increment Financing, a Pennsylvania program that promotes development of blighted properties.



A TIF can provide funding toward a project that qualifies.



The current proposal is for a mixed-use development, McClure said, including residential and retail space, and perhaps space for community events.



"We are negotiating over them with the terms of the TIF," McClure told council. The developer does not want to be named yet, he said.