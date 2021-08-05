EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure told county council that it may be time to cut property taxes.
"Your county is in very good fiscal and financial shape," he said Thursday. Then he raised what he said is a concern for many residents: inflation.
"Many of our folks are starting to worry about inflation. They're starting to worry about too much money chasing too few goods," he said, giving the textbook explanation for rising prices.
McClure was not suggesting that the county tackle inflation.
"It's way too big for us," he conceded.
Northampton — one of 67 counties in Pennsylvania, one of the 50 states —does not have the gravitas to battle a national economic issue, but McClure said charging a lower tax rate can help residents facing higher costs. The current millage is 11.8 or $1.18 per $100 of assessed value.
Economists have noted rising prices as the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be ending, but some judged that inflation to be transitory.
The administration presents a budget for council to review in the fall, for approval by year's end. Councilmembers did not discuss McClure's suggestion at the meeting.