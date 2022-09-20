Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed Tuesday a county ordinance that would raise the pay of the next executive to $105,000 from the current $85,000. Now he will have to sway a vote to make the veto stand up.
County Council passed the increase on Sept. 15, along with raises for the county controller and council members. All raises were post-dated so they would not affect current office holders unless they were re-elected. Council initially considered a raise to $120,000 but trimmed it to $105,000.
The raise would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2026.
"The current level of compensation for the position of County Executive in the County of Northampton is $85,000 per annum," McClure said in a statement. "That is $10,000 higher than the compensation the County Executive of the County of Lehigh receives."
McClure, a lawyer, has been county executive for almost five years.
"While my current position pays less than my previous work as an attorney in private practice, I understood when I ran for the job that public service requires a certain level of sacrifice," the statement said. He said the pay will not deter good candidates from seeking the office.
"Reasonable people can disagree as to whether a County Executive responsible for a $500 million budget and the supervision of over 2,000 employees should earn more than $85,000 a year. However, I do not believe that a 23.5% increase to $105,000 is warranted at this time," he concluded.
County Council passed the raise for the executive by a vote of 6-2. The nine-member council needs five votes to pass an ordinance and six to override a veto.
On the night of the vote for the raises, Commissioner Kerry Myers (council members are known as commissioners) predicted the veto. Voting in favor on Sept. 15 were Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, Ron Heckman, Kerry Myers, John Cusick, Thomas Giovanni and John Goffredo. Opposed were Tara Zrinski and John Brown, a former county executive. Kevin Lott was absent.
Myers predicted the executive's move that night.
"No matter what we come up with, the county executive is going to veto it again," he said.
