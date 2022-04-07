Northampton County's Gracedale nursing home is at risk, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday, and he wants to spend $15 million to save it.
That would take up half of the county's $30 million share of 2022 American Rescue Plan money. ARP is a federal plan to give local governments money for COVID-19 pandemic recovery. He announced the plan at Thursday's county council meeting.
McClure used a gambling term, asking that "We push our chips all in the middle" and go "all in" to save Gracedale. The executive can propose spending, but county council must approve it.
"It will be my proposal that we spend $12 million to address nursing costs," McClure said.
A staff shortage has plagued the home. He also wants to spend $2 million for an on-site daycare center to help retain employees and $1 million on capital projects at the Upper Nazareth Township facility. The home's capacity is 688 residents, but because of staff shortages, Gracedale has limited admissions and is about two-thirds full.
McClure said the two threats to Gracedale come from the state and federal government. Pennsylvania may raise the number of nursing hours per patient per day to 4.1, up from the current 2.7 hours that Gracedale is not meeting now. Meanwhile, the federal government may require that only two residents be kept in a room. Gracedale has some four-bed rooms and McClure said one tower of the home would be obsolete if that change were made.
"Gracedale has been saved before and it can be saved again," McClure said. Later he added, "If it can be saved, we will save it and I'm going all in to do it."
County officials have said that Gracedale has not been able to compete with the salaries paid by hospitals. Some hospitals have offered sign-on bonuses of as much as $30,000 to nurses. Gracedale also lost employees who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The county had to enforce a federal vaccine mandate for its staff or lose millions of dollars of funding.
McClure did not present a plan Thursday for all the federal COVID money. In the past, some has been used by the county, some allotted to local governments and non-profit groups, and $25 million was set aside for grants to small businesses. The county received money from the CARES Act under former President Donald Trump, and ARP, signed into law by President Joseph Biden.
Later during the meeting, Commissioner Ron Heckman said he supports McClure's plan to use ARP money at the nursing home. Commissioner Kerry Myers agreed: "I'm very happy to hear what Mr. McClure's plans are."
Council voted to go forward with two studies that McClure has objected to previously. The first would be a review of Gracedale's operations by an independent company. That study, if it proceeds, will review morale, revenue and expenses, and provide a plan for council for the home's short-term and long-term future.
The second vote was for a pay study, comparing salaries of county employees to similar counties and regional organizations, along with scrutiny of wages and benefits for comparable positions.
Both studies were approved 8-0, with John Cusick, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, John Brown, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, Heckman, Kevin Lott and Myers in favor. Tara Zrinski was absent.
Council also approved a $3,000 sign-on bonus, to be paid over six months, to employees of the county's juvenile detention center. The goal is to bring in new employees at a center that is short of workers. The bonuses will be paid from the juvenile justice center's current budget. Court Administrator Jermaine Greene Sr. said the county is short 33 workers.
Council and McClure spent the first 20 minutes of the meeting giving proclamations to local athletes.