Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained.



His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.



Council voted last week to cut $647,000 from a loan in McClure's 2023 budget. That left $500,000 for funding to New England Hydropower, a company that plans to install a clean-energy generator along the Lehigh Canal.



The project's total cost is estimated at $10 million, with New England Hydropower providing $7 million, and most of the rest coming from the county and the State of Pennsylvania.



The "Archimedes screw" would harness the power of water rushing downhill to produce enough electricity for about 500 homes. The technology is named for Archimedes of Syracuse, an ancient Greek inventor.



The funding was proposed in 2018, and that is part of the problem from Commissioner John Cusick's point of view (council members are known as commissioners). After more than four years, he contended there is little tangible progress. He has also objected on the grounds that New England Hydropower is a private company.



After a majority of council voted to reduce the funding, McClure issued a veto and prevailed. The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five votes but six are needed to override a veto.



The override failed 5 to 4, with council's four Republicans joining Council President Lori Vargo Heffner. Those trying to cut the funding but falling short were Cusick, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo and John Brown, along with Vargo Heffner. Voting to support McClure's position were Tara Zrinski, Ron Heckman, Vice President Kerry Myers and Kevin Lott.



Once the full $1.147 million loan to New England Hydropower was restored, McClure's vetoes of alternate uses of the funds were also sustained. The other uses included funds for affordable housing and a student-loan repayment plan to attract new employees.



In his veto, McClure said Cusick's student-loan concept was an "unserious proposal."



"I'm disappointed that we're not going to consider this," Cusick said. The county has had trouble hiring for some jobs that require college degrees, he said. If the hydroelectric plant does not progress, he said the funding should be considered again in 2023.



Council's next full meeting will be Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. At that session, it will choose officers for the year.



Also Thursday, McClure announced that Ken Kraft, a former president of county council, will retire as director of public safety administration of Northampton County Prison. He will be replaced by Capt. David Collins of the Department of Corrections.



Kraft and dive-shop operator Jim Folk will be running Lake Hydra, formerly known as Dutch Springs, in Lower Nazareth Township. The scuba venue was at risk of closing until Kraft and Folk worked out a plan with warehouse developer Trammell Crow Co. to save the quarry.



Council and residents spent about a half hour at the start of the meeting talking with two Lower Saucon Township residents who object to the proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill. Priscilla deLeon, a township council member, and Victoria Opthof-Cordaro went over their views of the environmental and economic impact of expansion.



County Council has no authority over local zoning. That is up to the township council, which so far has supported adding about 276 acres to the landfill. Fees from the landfill will provide about a quarter of the township's operating budget in 2023. The Bethlehem Landfill is in the township and is privately owned.