Northampton County property taxes will fall 8.5% in 2022 if County Executive Lamont McClure's budget is approved by county council.
McClure's proposed operating and capital budgets combined total $528 million, 5.1% less than the 2021 total. He proposes a property-tax rate of 10.8 mills, down from the current 11.8 mills.
He said Monday at his annual budget address that his goals are to maintain county services, preserve open space, and continue COVID-19 relief.
"The residents of Northampton County will have all the services they have come to expect from their county government, but through efficiency and the fiscal responsibility of the McClure administration, we are able to cut taxes and maintain current service levels," the executive said to an audience at the government center that consisted mostly of staff members.
He said the county will continue to fight warehouse proliferation by acquiring open space for public use. McClure said saving green space is a "quality of life" issue.
The 2022 plan directs 52.9% of the operating budget toward human services; 16.5% to the court system and prison; 25.5% to general government with public works accounting for 4% and capital projects, 1.1.%.
Gracedale, the county nursing home, is part of the human services division. Its 2022 budget line item is $90.6 million, down almost $5 million from this year.
The bulk of the revenue for county operations, 57.2%, comes from "intergovernmental" sources, mainly grants and reimbursements from Pennsylvania and the federal government. Taxes account for 18.7%; 16.4% is reserved for the county's fund balance; fees, fines, and charges account for 7.6% of the $528 million in projected revenue, and investment income adds a tenth of a percent.
McClure has said repeatedly that ventures with Lehigh County should be evaluated to ensure Northampton gets its share of service.
His 2022 budget keeps funding for the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission at $575,000, below the $642,500 requested; meets the request of LANTA (Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority) with $546,300, and grants $75,000 to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.
The three bi-county ventures combined make up 0.2% of proposed operating budget expenses.
The executive thanked Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs, and other staff members for putting the 199-page budget together.
McClure is running for re-election. He faces Republican Steve Lynch in November.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt county residents, McClure said, and his planned tax cut will help residents get through it.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner and councilmen William McGee and Kevin Lott attended the address, and said they have a lot of work ahead of them in reviewing a half-billion-dollar spending plan.
Cutting taxes is a popular move, but Vargo Heffner said council has to evaluate whether it could "put a stranglehold" on a future administration. McGee and Lott agreed, noting that cuts are easy to pass but can lead to increases if county finances are not sound.
County Council will hold seven sessions to review the budget before potentially voting for adoption Dec. 2. Those meetings will be at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers: Oct. 6, general government; Oct. 13, Department of Community and Economic Development; Oct. 27, courts and corrections; Nov. 3, human services; Nov. 10, public works and capital projects; Nov. 19, budget amendments; Nov. 30, budget amendments.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
