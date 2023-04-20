EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County's policy against officials and staff accepting gifts needs to be tightened, County Executive Lamont McClure said Wednesday.

"We do have an absolute gift ban, except the exceptions to the gift ban are big enough to drive a truck through," McClure said during a meeting of County Council's personnel committee.

McClure added, "I do not suggest by offering this amendment that anyone has violated our charter or our administrative code to my knowledge."

He recommended a policy similar to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's gift ban. Shapiro bars officials from accepting anything of value, beyond things such as meals in the course of business (within limits). The governor also allows gifts of minimal value such as pens and mugs.

The county's Home Rule Charter prohibits elected officials and employees from accepting any "emoluments," such as cash or items of value.

That is in conflict with the Administrative Code, which allows for exceptions, such as tickets to games and events, meals, travel expenses if an official is speaking at an event, and more, "Unless a gift of any of the following would tend to impair the impartiality and the independence of judgment of the official or employee receiving it... "

"We must close those loopholes," McClure said.

He asked council to take up the issue as soon as possible.

Shapiro's policy bars the acceptance of tickets, cash, travel and large gifts from anybody seeking to influence state actions. It does allow meals when an official is representing the state as long as the value does not exceed amounts set by the federal government. Those limits vary.

The governor's policy also allows the acceptance of "de minimis" gifts, such as plaques, pens and certificates. De minimis is a Latin term used in law to describe something as trifling or of little importance.

McClure, an attorney, defined de minimis as "any property or service the value of which is so small as to make accounting for it unreasonable or administratively impractical."

The Shapiro policy is not as strict as his predecessor's was. Gov. Tom Wolf barred all gifts. McClure said that meant the county could not even offer a visiting state official a cup of water.

Amending the rules is up to council, Northampton County's legislative body. McClure asked council to take up the issue as soon as possible.