EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has published his first county-wide newsletter, a missive that he plans to make an annual tradition.

The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.

Among the county services the executive notes are elections, courts and social services. Northampton County also operates the county prison and Gracedale Nursing Home, along with parks and the 911 system.

McClure is in his second term as executive, and served earlier as a member of Northampton County Council. His letter notes that during his years in office, county property taxes have always been an issue.

"My administration has aggressively looked for ways to cut costs and apply for more grants," he writes in the newsletter. "The 2022 budget cut $8.5 million in county real estate taxes."

His proposed 2023 budget would leave the property tax at 10.8 mills, or $540 for a property assessed at $50,000.

The county has maintained its AA+ credit rating from S&P Global Ratings for six years, according to McClure, even after cutting taxes. That investment-grade rating means the county can borrow relatively cheaply compared to lesser-rated issuers.

One of McClure's favorite topics is preserving space, and he raises the issue in the letter.

"Another priority for our residents is keeping the county green," he writes. In the last four years, the county has added three parks and bought land to link trail systems.

He also emphasizes keeping Gracedale, the home of last resort for some residents, as a public operation. The county has discussed how many beds Gracedale should provide. The current maximum is 688, though the home has been operating at about two-thirds of capacity.

Regardless of the size, McClure says he will keep the home a public operation.

In addition to the executive's message, the letter includes information about county council and District Attorney Terence Houck. The council members and DA are elected independently of the executive.