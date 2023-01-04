EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council was busy Tuesday picking new leaders, but County Executive Lamont McClure had some old business to raise.

He reminded council that his proposal for a health center for county employees has been languishing.

Council has new leadership now, with former Vice President Kerry Myers succeeding Lori Vargo Heffner as president. Ron Heckman is the 2023 vice president.

"I was raised to believe that hope springs eternal," McClure said in an email statement Wednesday, when asked about the changes in leadership and his working relationship with council.

Myers, Heckman and McClure are all Democrats, and Democrats hold a 5-4 edge on council.

"Hope springs eternal" is a line from Alexander Pope's 18th century poem, "An Essay on Man."

Myers also made an allusion when commenting on executive/council cooperation.

After taking over as president, Myers said he brings an "olive branch" to his new job. An olive branch is a symbol of peace and hope, a reference to the Book of Genesis. When a dove brought Noah an olive branch, the prophet knew that the Biblical floodwaters had receded.

In August, McClure proposed a clinic that would be an option for employees and dependents, in addition to their existing health insurance. The executive said such a center would provide great care and save millions of taxpayer dollars.

He said Wednesday that his administration submitted a resolution for the center to council Nov. 11, and so far, no vote has been held. The one vote council did hold was to block the administration from funding such a center. McClure vetoed that ordinance, and so far, no vote to override the veto has been held.

Some council members have said that if the county establishes a center, it should be done through competitive bidding. That could provide an opportunity for St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Hospital Network to offer proposals. McClure's chosen provider is Integrity Health of New Jersey.

McClure said Wednesday that the Home Rule Charter, which serves as Northampton County's Constitution, requires council to act. He noted that it has few rules for council and only a brief definition of the role of council president.

The charter states: "The President shall preside at all meetings of the County Council at which he is present. In the event of the absence or incapacity of the President, the Vice President shall perform the functions of the President."

"That's it," McClure said. "That's it."

That language -- "he" as president -- should probably be changed, McClure noted as an aside.

The charter does allow the executive to recommend measures for legislative action. McClure said his administration's interpretation of that requires council to act on the health center proposal.

"If we propose a resolution irrespective of what you do with it, eventually it needs to make its way to an agenda," he said.

"To this day, that resolution has not made its way to the (council) agenda," he said.

At the same time, McClure shared credit with council for working on a pandemic-relief plan, saving open space, and he noted its approval of his five budgets, four that did not raise taxes and one that cut the property tax.

Council's first new meeting with Myers as president will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the government center in Easton. It will also be broadcast online.