Northampton County Council voted last week against supporting a health center for county employees, but that vote did not kill the idea.



The vote, an override of a veto, meant Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure cannot allocate money to the proposal. Council controls spending, and as McClure pointed out, the contract for a center and a lease for space would go before council anyway.



When asked on Monday what's next, McClure was succinct in an email statement.



"Stay tuned," he said.



McClure first presented the idea in August, when he presented his choice to run the center to council. Integrity Health of New Jersey runs what it calls "partnership centers" that provide primary care, such as office visits and prescriptions, to employees of counties and school districts.



From the start, McClure has said the center would be an option for employees on top of their current health insurance. By using the center instead of other providers, the county would save millions, the executive contends. He backed his pitch with information, an employee survey in favor of a center, and a union endorsement of the plan.



The nine-person council voted 7-2, one more than is needed to override a veto, and members raised various issues.



President Kerry Myers said employees are concerned that using the center could be made mandatory in the future.



Lori Vargo Heffner and John Cusick objected to the lack of competitive bidding. McClure chose Integrity Health, and said Thursday that not all contracts are required to go through competitive bidding.



Cusick and Vargo Heffner have both said they are not opposed to the idea, but they would like to see it go through the bidding process.



John Goffredo said the only information council had to consider came from Integrity Health.



"How do I know there's not a company out there that can do it better?" Goffredo asked.



The startup costs of the center have been estimated at $2.5 million.



There was also concern about taxpayers providing a benefit that may exceed what is offered in the private sector. Cusick said applying the term "concierge" to the clinic might bother some people. A concierge is a hotel worker who provides special services, such as arranging for theater tickets, for valued guests. That word has been used to describe the proposed clinic.



When McClure objected last year to council's proposal for a pay study, he noted that county employees have benefits, including a pension, that some in the private sector do not have.



Meanwhile, council members have pointed out repeatedly that there are two big health care operators in Northampton County already: Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.



In November, both hospital systems were asked to comment on the proposed county center.



"St. Luke's is open to the possibility and interested in learning more," the university health network said, while LVHN pointed to its recent investment in Northampton County at its Hecktown Oaks hospital in Lower Nazareth Township, just off Route 33.



For now, the whole idea might hinge on McClure's two words: "Stay tuned."