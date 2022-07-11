WILSON, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has made it clear he'll veto any ordinance for a LERTA tax exemption, which is a 10-year tax abatement program, to turn the old Dixie Cup building in Wilson into a last-mile warehouse.
He says the county doesn't need any more warehouses, truck traffic, or pollution.
The developer, Nick Tsapatsaris, told the county council in May the project isn't feasible without the tax incentive. He declined to comment further at this time.
"I imagine there are many adaptive reuses that could be put forward that are preferable to a warehouse. I mean, the developer has indicated there would be 600 cars there alone," McClure said.
That means the building could continue to sit unused, as it has for decades.
"That's up to the owner and any other perspective developer as to what they do with the property. This is America and you can do what you can do in a free market, but I don't necessarily think we ought to be doing tax breaks to create more truck traffic," McClure said.
The developer says he's already won approval from the borough and the Wilson Area School District, but county approval is critical.
The county commissioners could push through an ordinance on their own, but some were already skeptical of the tax break.
"Theoretically, they could, but if they did, I would veto it, and they would need 6 votes to override that," McClure said.
It is, of course, possible the developer may choose to move forward without that incentive, but that seems unlikely.
There were previous plans to make the property residential, which may be something the county would be open to incentivizing.