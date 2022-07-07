Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure suggested Thursday that he would veto any tax break approved to convert the old Dixie Cup building in Wilson Borough into a warehouse.
Developer Nick Tsapatsaris has already won approval for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance -- LERTAs -- from Wilson Borough and the Wilson Area School District, but he said at a council meeting in May that the tax break from the county would be most important. LERTAs are intended to encourage development by reducing taxes on new construction.
McClure, who has said repeatedly that the county has enough warehouses, suggested he would try to block any LERTA approved by County Council.
"If an ordinance were passed concerning a LERTA, I would probably return it to you," he said Thursday at a council economic development committee meeting. Council needs a majority of five to approve an ordinance, and six votes to override a veto.
Council would need to approve a LERTA by passing an ordinance, and there is no vote on its schedule now.
Tsapatsaris, a New Jersey-based developer, intends to convert the old paper-cup factory into a "last-mile logistics center," where goods would be dropped off before being delivered to customers.
Council has approved some LERTA agreements, but Commissioner John Cusick and others have questioned why developers with millions to invest need tax breaks. Approving a break for a warehouse off 25th Street in Wilson raises questions about subsidizing an industry that many residents and public officials do not support.
In this case, the developer's presentation was "lacking," Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni said Thursday.
The Dixie Cup plan presents a tough call for public officials. The building has been little-used for decades, and it is in a zone that allows the warehouse use. On the other hand, it would add traffic to the already crowded 25th Street corridor, and taxpayers would be asked to help pay for that. To the east, off 13th Street in Wilson, additional warehouse space has been proposed.
McClure said the administration will not introduce a LERTA for the Dixie Cup plan, before commenting that he would "return" such an ordinance to council.
"My concern being the concomitant truck traffic and the pollution and the fact that it's a warehouse," McClure said, noting the incongruity of subsidizing another big building that many residents do not want.
Commissioner Kevin Lott, chairman of the economic development committee, also expressed opposition.
"The developer said it himself, it's the No. 1 booming market in the area," Lott said, adding, "Why subsidize that?"
Lott said it is up to the developer to find a way to make the project work, without county breaks.
"To subsidize something that we want to slow down (warehouse development), it makes no sense," Lott said.
Cusick said Thursday that he would be willing to hear from officials from Wilson Borough and the school district, but as of now, there is no proposed ordinance for council to review. He also questioned terms of the LERTA, which appear to be more generous than the typical tax abatement that declines over 10 years until the owner is paying its full assessment.