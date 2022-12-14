EASTON, Pa. - There is still life in a plan for a health center for Northampton County employees and their dependents.

County Executive Lamont McClure issued a veto Friday of county council's ban on using money for a primary care clinic.

The ordinance council passed Dec. 1 blocks McClure's plan for a center for the county's 2,000 employees and 1,600 dependents. That vote passed by a bare 5-2-2 majority; five to block using money for a center, two against the ban, and two abstentions. Council can pass an ordinance with five votes but needs six to override a veto.

The concept of a center in leased space, with no co-pays, was presented to council in August. McClure said it would be an option for employees, who would keep their health insurance. The center would be run by Integrity Health of Hamilton, New Jersey.

McClure contends the center would provide great care, be convenient for workers and save millions of taxpayer dollars. On Nov. 29, he posted on the county website what he said is a point-by-point rebuttal of council's objections.

Council members have asked for details on savings and questioned why an area with two big health chains -- Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Hospital Network -- needs another provider. Integrity Health runs what it calls "partnership health centers" for school districts and counties.

Savings from a county health center would depend on how many employees chose to use it.

Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said Wednesday that the objections are more about the process than the concept.

"Council wants more information," she said. "We want to slow the process. It involves a lot of money and a major change."

Start-up costs for the center are estimated at $2.5 million, with an annual payment to Integrity Health of $800,000.



"The false narrative that this is a vote to kill the health center is exactly that, a false narrative," she said. Vargo Heffner said selection of a provider should have been done through competitive bidding.

McClure's rebuttal from Nov. 29 said Integrity Health offers "a unique concept." He noted there are two big health networks in the Lehigh Valley but choosing one of those "might prevent or dissuade employees from using the health center."

Council held its last scheduled meeting of 2022 on Dec. 8, and Vargo Heffner said Wednesday that no special meeting will be scheduled to vote on the veto.

As the vote stands now, McClure's veto would stand up because of the six-vote override requirement.

The votes on Dec. 1 against using money for a center were cast by Vargo Heffner and council's four Republicans: Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Brown and John Cusick. Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski voted against the ban and in support of the center.

Ron Heckman and Kerry Myers abstained. Both said they needed more information, and Myers said he would have preferred the vote be delayed.

If Heckman or Myers switches to support the ban and the other seven votes remain the same, McClure's veto would be overridden and funding for a health center would be blocked.

Even if the veto is overridden, Vargo Heffner said that does not mean the concept of a health center is dead, just that it would have to go through additional steps. An RFP, or "request for proposals," could be given to allow qualified companies to bid.

Northampton County Council's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton.