EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed Wednesday a plan for a study of pay and benefits of county workers, saying the government employees already have a good compensation package and most are union members.

The executive's move is his second veto of the week.

Council members voted Sept. 15 to seek bids for a study to see if pay for county workers is comparable to similar counties and to large employers in the region. It would also review salary scales for jobs within the county. That vote only authorizes soliciting proposals for a study, not any actual spending.

Some members of council said such a study is long overdue.

But McClure contends it could be a waste of money and lead to a tax increase. He will need to persuade four members of the nine-member council to sustain his veto.

"Studies can be extraordinarily expensive and don’t always provide usable action items," he said in a statement. "Such data should not be relied upon for long-term planning as it could have the unfortunate consequence of trigging a tax increase."

Most employees of Northampton County belong to unions and are covered by collective bargaining agreements that set work conditions and salaries, McClure said. He said the total package compares favorably to private-sector compensation.

"Unlike private sector employees, county employees enjoy union benefits including prescription drug plans, pensions and medical, dental, vision and life insurance," he continued.

McClure also mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said created a national hiring crisis.

"History implies that this crisis will be temporary," he said, and any study conducted now "may result in skewed data."

Overriding a veto requires six votes of the nine-member council, one more than the five-vote simple majority needed to pass an ordinance.

Commissioner Kevin Lott (council members are known as commissioners) was absent for the Sept. 15 vote. Those present -- President Lori Vargo Heffner, Vice President Kerry Myers, Thomas Giovanni, John Cusick, John Brown, John Goffredo, Ronald Heckman and Tara Zrinski -- voted unanimously for the study.

McClure's veto pen has been used twice this week. On Tuesday, he vetoed a plan to raise the salary of next county executive to $105,000 from $85,000. That raise would only go into effect as of Jan. 1, 2026 and would not affect McClure unless he seeks and wins a third term.

That veto might be easier to sustain, as the vote for executive pay passed by 6 votes to 2, with Lott not present.