Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a tax break for the River Pointe development on Tuesday.

Now, he needs to sway a county council vote in order to make his opposition to the LERTA for Lou Pektor's Upper Mount Bethel Township project stand up.

On April 6, council voted 6-3 to extend the LERTA -- Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance -- that provides a tax break on new construction that declines and then expires after 10 years. The goal of the program is to encourage development now by cutting costs to build a future tax base.

Pektor has said he plans to bring in manufacturing companies, such as food processors, to the 800-acre project along the Delaware River, while McClure has warned of "warehouse proliferation."

The executive offered last week to negotiate with Pektor on a LERTA that would only cover manufacturers, and Pektor agreed. Council proceeded to approve the tax break for the entire project.

Voting for the LERTA were Council President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Brown and Lori Vargo Heffner. Opposed were Tara Zrinski, Kevin Lott and John Cusick.

Council can approve a LERTA with five votes and override a veto with six votes. McClure will have to get one "yes" vote to switch and hold the other three "nos" to prevail.

"We should not be using our citizens' tax money to build warehouses for for-profit companies," McClure's veto says. It also notes truck traffic and pollution, and it says warehouses have "scarred our landscape."

The Bangor Area School District and Upper Mount Bethel Township have also approved LERTAs for River Pointe Logistics Park.

Pektor and his daughter Lisa Pektor, the project manager, have said the LERTA will help bring in manufacturers, who spend more on their buildings and create better jobs. Lou Pektor said the tax break will help River Pointe compete with New Jersey. Without the LERTA, both Pektors have said River Pointe may have trouble bringing in manufacturing tenants, and the result could be more warehouses.

While the industry is not popular in the region, warehousing and trucking provide about 10% of local jobs, according to one study.