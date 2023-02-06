Northampton County will put out specifications for its proposed health center soon, but one potential provider has already put its cards on the table.



County Executive Lamont McClure's chosen provider for a center for county employees and their dependents was Integrity Health of New Jersey. He presented the Integrity team to County Council last August without going through the RFP - Request for Proposals - process or competitive bidding. McClure said the county's Home Rule Charter - its Constitution, in a sense - does not require bids for all functions.



County Council still wanted competitive bidding, and last Thursday, McClure said his administration would put out an RFP to qualified providers to bid on the center.



By then, Integrity Health had appeared before council multiple times, supplied extra information and taken calls from commissioners (members of council are known as commissioners). The roadmap Integrity Health provided might help potential bidders such as Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network prepare their own proposals.



"This is a little unusual in the sense that we have already spoken to council and what we proposed is known," Integrity Chairman Douglas Forrester said during a telephone interview Monday.

"That puts us at a little disadvantage."



After Integrity sees the RFP, Forrester said his company will have a better idea of how to proceed.



"We are obviously pretty confident in terms of our capabilities in handling with the county needs," Forrester said. Integrity runs what it calls "partnership health centers" for other governments.

McClure has contended that the company's plan would provide great care for employees, be an option on top of their regular health insurance and save taxpayers' money. Once the idea was proposed last year, some commissioners questioned why a county with two big health chains already in place would need another provider.



Monday, both chains declined to comment on whether they will respond to the RFP, which, again, was not available yet.

In November, St. Luke's expressed some interest: "St. Luke's is open to the possibility and interested in learning more."



At that time, LVHN did not comment on the proposed primary care center.



Instead, it pointed to its investment in the county: "We continue to increase access to LVHN care and services throughout the region so people can receive care where they live. This expansion includes Northampton County with one example being the opening of the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks in Lower Nazareth Township more than a year ago ... " the network said in a statement.



Forrester said Monday that Integrity's concept of a primary care center that charges no co-pays and is open limited hours still makes sense for Northampton County. That reflects the statement he made last year.



An Integrity Health statement issued on his letterhead said his company's centers are popular with employees, and with management (which answers to taxpayers).



"All our clients have repeatedly renewed our contracts over the years because it saves them money and their employees want them to do so," the statement said.