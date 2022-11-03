EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County expects to have unofficial election results in by midnight Nov. 8, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday.

McClure told County Council that while minor problems can delay results and there are 154 precincts to compile, the goal is to have numbers in on election night, within four hours of the polls closing at 8 p.m.

Those results are not official, he said. In Pennsylvania, elections are not certified until 20 days after the election. Media organizations make calls on winners, sometimes shortly after polls close, but those are not official either.

Commissioner Ronald Heckman said at council's Thursday meeting (councilmembers are known as commissioners) that the county handles elections, but it follows rules from above: Harrisburg.

"We're responsible, but the state sets the rules," Heckman said. "If you're upset, talk to state legislators."

Heckman said elections have never been 100% perfect. He also expressed the hope that poll workers will not be harassed.

Council's next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the government center in Easton. It is open to the public and is also available online.