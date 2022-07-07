A Northampton County family is homeless after a house fire on the 4th of July.
They were back at the house Thursday to inspect the damage, and to recover belongings. According to the Washington Township Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but we do know that it started on the front porch. It quickly tore through the entire house, only giving the Shook family minutes to escape.
"It's the scariest moment of anybody's lives. I mean we're adults and we were scared," said Rene Shook.
While the cause is still under investigation, both Rene Shook and her husband Barry remember hearing a noise right before the fire broke out.
"Probably around 10 p.m. at night, maybe 9:45ish, and we just heard some popping sounds and just took a look out the front door and saw the whole porch was on fire," said Barry.
"Odd sound, you know it's firework season, so we're thinking oh, is that a firework?" said Rene.
But neither of them had time to figure out what it was.
"From the time we noticed to the time it was out the back door was probably about six minutes. It was out the back door before the fire department even got here," said Barry.
The fire also cut an electrical wire connected to the house, which hit their car in the driveway.
"The fire department and police department told him that's a hybrid, the battery is really powerful. You need to get some water on there so that it doesn't explode, but he told them that and that thing just went pow and blew up the front of the car," said Rene.
The family got out with their dogs, but two cats didn't make it. Rene said she had to have a friend recover them.
"She actually helped us get them out and give them a burial, so we were able to put them to rest peacefully. That was important to the kids," said Rene.
The family now has a GoFundMe set up that has already raised more than $10,000.
Rene said, after the ordeal, she's the most grateful for her children.
"These kids were amazing. They helped gather the dogs and got them up to the trampoline," said Rene. "Even in our darkest moment, our kids just were strong for each other and that's all we needed."
The family did have insurance, so they're staying in a hotel for now, but Barry said their plan eventually is to rebuild right on this same spot.