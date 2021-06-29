HARRISBURG, Pa. | Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that the Office of Attorney General has seized two 3-D printers and molds they say were used to create homemade gun parts from a Northampton County convicted felon who is not to possess firearms.
Kenneth Wilson, 38, had been previously released on bail for charges of trafficking methamphetamine in September 2020, officials stated. Tuesday's seizure is the first time a 3-D printer has been apprehended by the Office of Attorney General, they say.
Wilson's 3-D printer is alleged to have been used to 3-D print homemade firearms, which were previously unavailable to residents using an Internet Protocol address in Pennsylvania.
As the Attorney General has stated previously, loopholes to produce homemade ghost guns, either by building from an 80% receiver kit or using a 3-D printer, are often exploited by criminals who are unable to buy a gun legally.
Due to Wilson’s felony convictions, he was unable to possess a firearm, homemade or otherwise.
“Kenneth Wilson was caught manufacturing untrackable and untraceable firearms out of his home. Once assembled, these fully functional firearms often become a tool for senseless violence,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals that take the lives of too many Pennsylvanians. My office is working overtime to target these gun traffickers and get illegal guns off our streets.”
On June 24, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on Wilson's home.
While executing the search warrant, agents say they seized two 3-D printers, three ghost gun frames, three firearms, a small amount of methamphetamine, $1,140 in cash, and drug packaging equipment.
The investigation is ongoing, officials noted. This case is being prosecuted by the Northampton County District Attorney, and all charges so far are accusations.