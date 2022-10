EASTON, Pa. -- The Northampton County community is coming together for a free festival in Easton.

The annual Northampton County Festival will have live local entertainment, food and crafts for the whole family.

This year there will even be a new "Fruits of the Vine & Field Beverage Garden."

It's going on from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Louise W. Moore Park.