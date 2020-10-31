As concerns over COVID-19 linger. a fire company in Hellertown did its part to bring a little something sweet to the community on Halloween.
From pony rides to a bounce house, the Dewey Fire Company didn’t cut any corners for the inaugural Fall Funfest.
“With the pandemic going on we knew we weren’t going to be able to take the kids out trick or treating this year but, it was a nice day and we heard about this great fair,” Andrew Koons said as he stood near the attractions with his wife, Lauren, and their two sons.
Whether it’s an emergency call or just a fun day out - members of the Dewey Fire Company say it’s important the community know they have their back.
“With everything going with the pandemic and most of the large gathering cancelled, like the spirit parade and things like that in town, we really wanted to do something for the community.,” A gels Andree, a paramedic and vice president of the Dewey Fire Company says.
For Laura and Andrew Koons the event offered them an alternative to a more traditional Halloween and their young sons Logan and Colton got a kick out of it.
“Clearly you can see how much he adores fire fighters - so it been great, Laura said. Her 4-year-old son, Logan, dressed up as a firefighter. “We went into the fire simulation and he really learned a lot there. We got to see the fire trucks and that was great,” she added.
Whether it’s trick or treating - or other social activities- first responders reminded everyone to follow CDC guidelines, do you’re best to socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask.
“We have candy. We might just leave it out for them. We’re not going to be going around but, we understand everybody’s got their own threshold for trick or treating and distancing - so still got to honor the Halloween spirit for the kids,” Koons said.