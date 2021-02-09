HANOVER TWP., Pa. - When the call came in for a two-alarm fire on Yorkshire Road Sunday, the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Company was there in minutes to knock the fire down and make sure the family was safe.
After it was over, they put up a post on Facebook that said, "Shout out to the resident that cleared this Fire Hydrant from snow!!...The Hydrant being dug out and visible helped us get water on the fire as quick as we can which led to us being able to stop the fire from spreading."
Turns out the resident lives four houses down.
"I think everybody has a responsibility to their community to pitch in," begins Charles Mann.
After every big snow, Mann says he clears his driveway, and then the hydrant.
"Because you never know what's gonna happen," he says.
Like a fire - one that involves your neighbor's house. Mann says that's exactly why he digs it out - for his safety, and every other neighbor on the block.
"I think it's important to make them feel safe, that they know that things are ready to go, in case there was an emergency," he says.
And while the fire department went out of its way to thank the resident, it's this resident who says he's thankful.
"The first responders? Can't give enough thanks to them. They were here quickly, put that out and they saved that house. That house could've gone up very quickly, there were flames shooting out the side and they took care of it," Mann says.
So, a little reminder from the fire department, and from your friendly neighbor: a little extra effort can go a long way.
After all...
"Never know!" Mann says.