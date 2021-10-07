EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved $200,000 in grants to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday, and another $100,000 will be voted on at a later meeting.
The contribution goes across county lines. The IronPigs play in Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Lehigh County.
Team General Manager Kurt Landes said at a council committee meeting earlier Thursday that Major League Baseball is demanding stadium upgrades that will cost $5.99 million.
Co-owner Joe Finley made a dire reference to the Trenton Thunder, another minor league team with which he was involved. That New Jersey team lost its affiliation with the New York Yankees.
"We certainly don't want to see that here," Finley said.
Forbes magazine has previously listed the team as one of the most valuable in the minor leagues. The "Pigs" are the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, whose star outfielder Bryce Harper makes about $25 million annually.
Landes said the team employs about 691 people, many from Northampton County, and about 41% of its fans come from the county. He said the tourism boost from having pro baseball in Allentown crosses county lines.
Councilman Ron Heckman asked for assurance that no Northampton County property tax money be used for the grant.
He was told that $100,000 would come from federal pandemic relief funds, and another $100,000 from a 5% tax the county assesses on hotel stays. The proceeds of that tax are used to promote tourism.
The money is going to the IronPigs Charities, of which Landes is president, but will be used for stadium renovations.
Landes said the required renovations come at a bad time. The team has come off two difficult years, with no play in 2020 because of COVID-19 and the challenge of bringing fans back to the ballpark this year.
"We're trying to make improvements that Major League Baseball is mandating for the first time since 1994," he said.
The State of Pennsylvania has promised $2 million, Lehigh County will contribute $1.5 million, Allentown will add $1 million, and the IronPigs will pay $1 million.
With Northampton County's expected donation of $300,000, the team will look to close a $191,000 gap.
The grants to the team were made in two separate groups including other organizations and were approved 9-0.