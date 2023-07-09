Northampton County will pay $25,000 to support St. Luke's D&L Racefest – four events to be held Nov. 12, mostly along the Lehigh Canal.

Racefest will hold a marathon, marathon relay, and half-marathon runs and walks. The organization is bringing back the marathon formerly run by Via of the Lehigh Valley. That Bethlehem-based organization dropped the event in 2021, citing the need to focus on its mission of helping children and adults with disabilities.

The 2020 race was held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so the 2023 version comes four years after the last running marathon in the region.

"The VIA Marathon is what really spurred us to pick this back up," Claire Sadler, executive director of the D&L National Heritage Corridor, told Council on Thursday. The Lehigh Valley race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and that will draw runners, she said.

The marathon relay is drawing corporate teams, Sadler said. The marathon and marathon relay will start in downtown Allentown, and the half marathons, running and walking, will start in downtown Bethlehem. The races will make their way toward the canal and head east to finish in Easton.

St. Luke's University Health Network is the main sponsor of RaceFest. Registration is available online. Marathon runners must be 18 and up, while ages 10 and up, with parental permission from ages 10 to 17, can participate in the marathon relay. Relay legs will be from four to seven miles.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure encouraged the donation as a way to bring a marathon back to the Lehigh Valley. County Council voted unanimously in favor.

The money will come from the county's hotel tax. That money is then used to support events that promote tourism and lead to people staying at local hotels, eating in local restaurants and shopping in Northampton County.

Commissioner John Cusick (council members are known as commissioners) said Racefest meets that standard.

"We give away a lot of hotel tax money but it's really often debatable whether or not some of the things we give money to actually generate hotel stays," Cusick said. The race has a proven history of creating demand for rooms, he said.

The legend of the marathon dates back to 490 BCE, when an Athenian soldier named Pheidippides or Philippides ran from the Battle of Marathon to the Acropolis to announce a Greek victory over Persia. The runner covered about 25 miles and died immediately after passing on the good news.

The story varies, as did the length of the run. The standard distance of 26.2 miles was set at the 1908 Olympics in London, according to the Marathon Handbook.

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, which is working with St. Luke's and other organizations to hold the races, has a mission of preserving and promoting the 165-mile route that carried coal and other goods from Wilkes-Barre in northeastern Pennsylvania to Bristol in Bucks County.

